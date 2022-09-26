Prithvi Theatre Festival is back in November after two years: here's what we know

e-Paper Get App
The two weeks long festival is scheduled to commence from November 3

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Prithvi theatre | Source

After two years Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre Festival is back with a bang. The two weeks long festival is scheduled to commence from November 3. As of now what we know is that the much awaited festival will have many new and old plays, music concerts, dance performances, play readings and the much talked about StageTalk@Prithvi. Just like every year, the festival will promote new talent of actors and plays under one roof.

Built in 1978 by Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kapoor to pay ode to Prithviraj Kapoor's dream of having a home for his theatre company. Prithvi Theatre is one of the most iconic theatre and is also believed to be the last remaining Persian style theatre. It is said that Prithviraj Kapoor used to do Persian plays. Prithvi theatre was designed by architect Ved Segan and was supervised by Jennifer Kapoor until her death in 1984. Latter, her daughter Sanjana Kapoor took the charge of Prithvi theatre. Currently, Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor is running the theatre and various activities.

article-image

