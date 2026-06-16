Princess Kate Middleton Stuns In Butter Yellow Ensemble For Historic Garter Day Ceremony At Windsor Castle; Prince William Dons Traditional Regalia |

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned heads as they joined King Charles III, Queen Camilla and senior members of the British royal family for the annual Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 15. One of the oldest and most prestigious traditions in the royal calendar, the ceremony once again brought together centuries-old pageantry and timeless royal style.

Following the grand occasion, Kensington Palace shared a captivating video montage on Instagram, offering glimpses of Prince William and Princess Kate as they arrived at the historic event. The elegant visuals quickly caught the attention of royal watchers around the world.

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For this year's celebration, Princess Kate embraced understated sophistication in a custom-made butter yellow ensemble by British designer Patrick McDowell.

The outfit featured an off-white satin coat dress accented with matching buttons running down the front and a structured silhouette that cinched at the waist before softly flaring at the hips. Delicate floral embroidery added a touch of refinement to the look, while the luxurious fabric was specially woven by Stephen Walters and Sons in Suffolk.

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Meanwhile, Prince William looked every bit the future king in the ceremonial attire of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. His traditional ensemble included the iconic blue velvet mantle, plumed Tudor bonnet, the Garter insignia and the ornate collar worn exclusively during the annual procession.

Adding to the elegance, Kate paired the ensemble with a coordinating wide-brimmed hat by milliner Jane Taylor. She completed the look with minimal yet meaningful accessories, including her custom Robinson Pelham wedding earrings, gifted by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

The exquisite earrings, designed in the shape of oak leaves adorned with diamonds, featured pear-shaped diamond drops and a pavé-set diamond acorn suspended at the centre. She also carried a matching clutch and wore pointed-toe pumps.

Established in the 14th century, the Order of the Garter remains Britain's oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry. Every year, the King and the Knights of the Order take part in a spectacular procession through Windsor Castl.