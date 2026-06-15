Father's Day 2026: From Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli To Akash Ambani, Raghav Chadha, India's Most Stylish Dads & Their Beloved Kids

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 15, 2026
BJP leader and former AAP MP, Raghav Chadha is one of the most stylish politicians and a father to his
Virat Kohli, known for his care and loving bond with his family and especially his two children Vamika & Akay is truly India's one of the most stylish fathers.
Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, has two children with his wife, Shloka Mehta. Their elder son, Prithvi Akash Ambani, was born in December 2020, and the couple welcomed a second child, a baby girl, in May 2023.
Indian football legend, Sunil Chhetri and his wife, Sonam Bhattacharya, have one child together: a son named Dhruv, who was born on August 30, 2023.
Bollywood's heartthrobe, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's outings are one of the most Internet-breaking moments, truly one of the most stylish daughter-father duo.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have two sons: Riaan (born in 2014) and Rahyl (born in 2016).
Hardik Pandya known for his luxe fashion statments is also known for his dear bond with his son Agastya Pandya.