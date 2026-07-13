Prime Minister Narendra Modi Gifts Manohari Gold Tea To Indonesia; What Makes Assam's Golden Brew Special?

What Makes Assam's Golden Brew Special? |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the rare Manohari Gold Tea from Assam as a special gift to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his official visit to Indonesia. PM Modi presented a curated selection of gifts to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, showcasing India's rich cultural and agricultural heritage. Among the gifts presented was Manohari Gold Tea. It is widely recognised as one of India's finest specialty teas and a premier representation of Assam's tea industry. But what makes it special? Let's understand how the tea is processed, the steps involved in it, and more.

Highlighting India's rich tea heritage during his diplomatic visit, the premium tea is regarded as one of the world's finest and most expensive varieties, making it a symbol of India's craftsmanship and cultural identity.

PM Modi gifts Manohari Gold Tea to Indonesia

During Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Indonesia, the PM presented a curated selection of gifts to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Among the gifts, he also presented Assam's golden brew, Manohari Gold Tea, highlighting India's rich tea heritage during his diplomatic visit. The premium tea is regarded as one of the world's finest and most expensive varieties, making it a symbol of India's craftsmanship and cultural identity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Manohari Gold Tea?

Manohari Gold Tea is produced at the Manohari Tea Estate in Assam's Dibrugarh district. It is crafted using only the tender golden buds of tea plants, which are carefully hand-plucked during the early hours of the morning. The tea is then processed using traditional techniques to preserve its unique flavour and aroma.

The tea gained international recognition in 2018 when it fetched a record price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre. Since then, it has become one of Assam's most prestigious tea varieties.

What makes it special?

Unlike regular black tea, Manohari Gold Tea is an ultra-premium artisanal tea made from select buds that contain a fine golden tip. The brew has a naturally sweet taste with floral and malty notes, along with a smooth finish. Its limited production, meticulous harvesting process, and exceptional quality contribute to its premium value.

The tea is also rich in antioxidants and is appreciated by tea connoisseurs for its delicate flavour profile. Due to its meticulous production method, which involves hand-harvesting only the best (P126) clone buds in the early morning and producing as little as 25-50 grams daily, it achieves unprecedented auction prices surpassing ₹1 lakh per kilogram.