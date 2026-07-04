From Assam To The World: India’s First Commercial Matcha Tea Production Begins; Everything To Know About This Rich Tea Legacy

India’s First Commercial Matcha Tea Production Begins | Photo Attribtution: Canva

Assam has become the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea with Tinsukia's Chota Tingrai Tea Estate launching the country's first batch after a decade-long collaboration with Japanese experts. The debut lot fetched ₹3,000 at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, marking a major milestone for Assam's tea industry and strengthening its global tea legacy.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the achievement, calling it a major step towards diversifying Assam's globally renowned tea sector and tapping into the fast-growing premium tea market.

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First batch Matcha production details

The first batch of 5 kg of Indian, produced by the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in upper Assam's Tinsukia district, was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre through auctioneers J Thomas & Co. Pvt. Assam is already the world's largest tea-producing region, and the state contribute more than half of India's total tea output. Director of Chota Tingrai, Mrityunjay Jalan, said the estate had been working with Japanese counterparts for the past decade to introduce the highest quality of green tea to the Indian market.

State government and market outlook

According to the Assam government, the state's unique climate and fertile soil have proven suitable for cultivating the shade-grown tea leaves required for Matcha production.

Chief Minister Sarma said that commercial Matcha production would help Assam strengthen its position in global tea markets while creating better income prospects for tea estates and farmers. With demand for premium teas rising across international markets, the move could boost exports and attract greater investment into Assam's tea industry. Sharing the news of X, he wrote, "Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia."

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He further said, "This diversification to the viral drink will help strengthen brand Assam Tea in the global markets. This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre."

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Matcha: A rich tea legacy

Match is traditionally associated with Japan. It is a finely ground green tea powder made from specially cultivated tea leaves. Unlike regular green tea, where the leaves are steeped and discarded, Matcha involves consuming the entire powdered leaf, making it rich in antioxidants, chlorophyll, vitamins, and amino acids. It is widely popular among health-conscious consumers for its potential benefits, including improved focus, metabolism, and overall wellness.