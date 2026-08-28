Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With School Children; Extends Greetings; Take A Look!

Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With School Children |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Friday, August 28, 2026, in New Delhi. The Prime Minister interacted with the children and shared the festive spirit on the occasion, which celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

During the celebration, school children tied Rakhi's on Prime Minister Modi’s wrist as part of the traditional festivities. The interaction reflected the warmth and affection associated with Raksha Bandhan, with the children also exchanging greetings with the Prime Minister. He also extended festive greetings, wishing for lasting bonds of love, affection, and mutual trust among people.

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PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children. PM Modi was seen giving handshakes and high-fives to the children, who were heard laughing and giggling throughout the interaction. He also blessed the children and interacted with them during the Raksha Bandhan festivities.

PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan wishes on X

Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, he highlighted the significance of the festival and wished people happiness and prosperity.

PM Modi shared photos of himself interacting with students and celebrating Raksha Bandhan on X. He said, "Some memorable moments from Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. May this festival deepen the bonds of affection and harmony. May it bring happiness and prosperity to everyone."

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Extending his Raksha Bandhan wishes on X, he said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable, that is my heartfelt wish."

About Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on Shravan Purnima and holds a special place in Indian culture. On this day, sisters traditionally tie a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists and pray for their well-being, while brothers express their affection and promise to support and protect their sisters.

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The festival has evolved over the years, with celebrations extending beyond biological siblings to include friends, family members, and communities. It is also observed through various cultural traditions across different parts of India.