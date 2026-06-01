Pride Month 2026 Starts Today! Know When & How This June Movement Was Born

June is here, and with it arrives Pride Month 2026, a time when the world comes alive with vibrant parades, heartfelt gatherings, and powerful conversations. Throughout this month, communities across the globe unite to celebrate diversity, champion equality, and honour the enduring strength and history of the LGBTQ+ community. Pride Month is not just about celebration; it’s a tribute to the struggles, victories, and ongoing fight for visibility and acceptance.

How Pride Month Began

According to the Associated Press, Pride Month traces its roots back to June 1970, when the first Gay Pride Week was organised to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. On June 28, 1969, a police raid at a New York gay bar sparked protests that would become a turning point for LGBTQ+ rights. In 1999, President Bill Clinton officially designated June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month in the United States, cementing its importance.

It’s worth noting that Pride celebrations aren’t limited to June. For example, Tokyo’s Rainbow Pride is held in April, while Rio de Janeiro’s Gay Pride lights up November.

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Rainbow Flag's meaning

The iconic Rainbow Flag, now a universal symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, was created in 1978 by tailor Gilbert Baker for San Francisco’s Gay Freedom Day Parade. As Baker explained in a 2015 interview, the flag was designed as a bold statement of visibility and identity, moving away from the pink triangle once used to stigmatise LGBTQ+ individuals. Each colour carries its own significance: red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, blue for serenity, and purple for spirit.

Pride Month 2026 is not only a time for celebration but also a reminder of the ongoing journey toward equality and acceptance for all.