President Droupadi Murmu To Begin 3-Day Gujarat Visit From Today; Key Events On Agenda

President Murmu To Begin 3-Day Gujarat Visit From Today; Key Events On Agenda | X

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat beginning today, during which she is scheduled to attend several significant cultural, educational and spiritual programmes across the state. During her visit, the President will preside over the presentation ceremony of the 72nd National Film Awards at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia. The ceremony will bring together award-winning artists and filmmakers from across the country to recognise notable contributions to Indian cinema.

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President Murmu To Visit Gujarat Today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat beginning today. She is scheduled to attend numerous events across the state. On Wednesday, President Murmu will travel to Vadodara to attend the 75th annual convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The event will mark a significant milestone for the university and is expected to see the participation of graduating students, faculty members and other dignitaries.

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The President is also scheduled to launch the ‘Spiritual Awakening for World Renewal’ campaign of the Brahma Kumaris. The initiative is aimed at promoting spiritual awareness and encouraging values associated with inner transformation and social harmony.

President To Inaugurate Global Spiritual Palace Retreat Centre

As part of her Gujarat engagements, President Murmu will also inaugurate the ‘Global Spiritual Palace’ Retreat Centre in Vadodara. The centre is associated with the Brahma Kumaris and is intended to serve as a space for spiritual and reflective activities.

In another engagement, the President will virtually launch the Brahma Kumaris’ ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat: Awakening Inner Strength for Nation Building’ campaign in Nadiad. The initiative focuses on encouraging young people to contribute to nation-building by developing inner strength, responsibility and positive social values.

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The National Film Awards Will Be Presented By The President Murmu On Wednesday

The 72nd National Film Festival which be held on Wednesday in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia and celebrates the National Film Awards, recognising achievements in Indian cinema for the year 2024, will be presented by the President tomorrow. The President’s three-day Gujarat visit brings together programmes spanning cinema, higher education, spirituality and youth engagement. Her itinerary includes events in Ekta Nagar, Vadodara and Nadiad, which highlight a range of cultural and institutional engagements during her stay in the state.