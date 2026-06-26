‘Prayers For Venezuela’: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Honours Earthquake Victims

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Sculpture At Puri Beach Honours Earthquake Victims | X

Padma Shri awardee renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the victims of the recent earthquake in Venezuela through a moving sand sculpture created at Puri Beach in Odisha on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The artwork, carrying the message “Prayers For Venezuela,” was designed to express solidarity with those affected by the natural disaster and to raise awareness about the humanitarian challenges faced by survivors.

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Sand art tribute at Puri Beach

Sudarsan Pattnaik created a six-foot-tall sand sculpture on Thursday, June 25, 2026 at Puri Beach. The sand art was created to express solidarity with the people of Venezuela affected by the devastating earthquake. The sand installation was created with the assistance of students from the Sudarshan Sand Art Institute.

Through his artwork, Pattnaik aims to highlight the importance of global unity during times of crisis. His sand sculptures have frequently addressed major world events, environmental concerns, public health campaigns, and tributes to victims of tragedies across the globe. The powerful sand sculpture featured a message, "Prayers for Venezuela."

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About Sudarsan Pattnaik

Pattnaik, who is known internationally for using sand art to convey social, cultural, and humanitarian messages, shared images of the sculpture on social media. The sand creation featured symbolic elements representing grief, hope, and resilience, along with a heartfelt appeal for prayers and support for the people of Venezuela. The sculpture attracted the attention of visitors and beachgoers, many of whom paused to appreciate the artist’s gesture of compassion.

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Venezuela earthquake details

Two powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela near Caracas on Thursday, June 25, 2026, which killed at least 235 people and injuring over 4,300. The destructive quakes caused widespread destruction, collapsed buildings, disrupted transport and utilities, and prompted a state of emergency. After the natural disaster, thousands were reported missing, while rescue operations are already underway.