First Indian To Receive The Russia Grand Sand Master Cup: Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Clinches Historic Victory At International Festival

Sudarshan Pattnaik Receives The Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 |

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Odisha has created history by becoming the first Indian to receive the prestigious Russia Grand Sand Master Cup at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture 2026. The achievement marks a significant milestone not only for Pattnaik but also for Indian sand art on the global stage. The award was presented in recognition of his phenomenal contribution to the field of sand art and for his powerful sculpture on the theme of global warming.

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Sudarsan Pattnaik receives the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup

Odisha's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik achieved a historic milestone by winning the Russia Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture, held in the Kaliningrad Region of Russia. He becomes the first Indian to receive this prestigious honour. The international festival brought together some of the world's most talented sand sculptors, who showcased their creativity and craftsmanship through intricate sculptures. Pattnaik's remarkable artwork stood out among entries from several countries, earning him the top honour and widespread appreciation from judges and visitors alike.

Sudarsan Pattnaik | X/ Sudarsan Pattnaik

The festival featured 12 artists from different countries

During the festival's opening ceremony on Thursday evening, General Director Alena Aleksandrovna presented the Grand Sand Master Cup to Pattnaik in the presence of government officials and other guests. The festival featured 12 leading sand sculptors from different countries. Pattnaik's award-winning sculpture, standing three metres high, depicts two contrasting faces of the Earth.

One side represents a dry, damaged planet suffering from environmental degradation, while the other symbolises hope through tree plantation and environmental conservation. The sculpture, based on the theme of environment, highlighted the crucial role of trees in protecting the Earth by conserving water, improving soil, generating oxygen, preventing desertification, supporting wildlife, and more.

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About Sudarsan Pattnaik

Over the years, Padma Shri awardee Pattnaik has represented India at numerous international events and won several awards for his unique sand sculptures. Based in Puri, Odisha, he uses his art to spread awareness about social issues, environmental conservation, public health campaigns, and global peace initiatives. His creations on the beaches of Puri have attracted visitors from around the world.