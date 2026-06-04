Odisha's Sand Art And Animation Welcomes BRICS Delegates In Puri; Take A Look!

Odisha Welcomes BRICS Delegates | X/ ANI

Puri, Odisha, turned into a vibrant cultural showcase as artists welcomed delegates of the BRICS summit through a striking combination of sand art and animation displays. At the famous beach city of Puri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his team created intricate sand sculptures that carried themes of global unity, peace, and cooperation among BRICS nations. The artwork prominently featured women’s faces and the BRICS logo with the message 'BRICS INDIA 2026 – Puri, Odisha welcomes BRICS delegates.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Puri welcomes BRICS delegates with sand art

Sand Artist Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art installation in Odisha's capital, Puri, at the beach. The artwork was created to welcome the BRICS conference delegates on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Meanwhile, International sand artist Manas Kumar Sahu welcomes BRICS delegates with a unique 15-minute sand animation at his studio. The presentation highlighted themes of unity, friendship, peace, and global cooperation among BRICS nations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The artwork highlights cultural connections

Using detailed sand illustrations and animations, Sahu depicted cultural connections, cooperative efforts, and the contribution of BRICS nations to worldwide advancement. The artwork highlighted Puri’s cultural heritage, Jagannath customs, the allure of its coastline, and India’s diversity, providing delegates a vibrant view of Odisha’s rich traditions.

Read Also Odisha Mulls 'E-Hundi’ Facility For Online Donations To Puri Jagannath Temple

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About the BRICS Culture Working Group

BRICS is an international grouping of five major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It was formed to enhance economic cooperation, political coordination, and development among member nations. Whereas the BRICS Culture Working Group is a multilateral body which is established to promote cultural cooperation, heritage preservation, and people-to-people exchange among BRICS member nations. This year, India is hosting BCWG; the three-day event began in Puri on Wednesday