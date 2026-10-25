Pooja Bajaj, Director, Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, On Mentorship Programmes, The Exhibition ‘Peripheral Shades’ And More

Art has been a passion for Pooja Bajaj. As the Director of Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, she always attempts to encourage new artistes. Her mentorship programmes and exhibition curations promote varied perspectives of artistes from myria regions and economic stratas. Ahead of the exhibition, Peripheral Shades, that starts tomorrow, Bajaj talks to The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts from an interview:

As the gallery director, what is your vision for the mentorship programs that you support?

I see mentorship as creating the conditions for artists to find their own voice, rather than telling them what that voice should be. Programmes like Peripheral Shades create space for critical dialogue, honest reflection and the time needed for an artistic practice to evolve. The larger vision is to move beyond access and visibility towards building an ecosystem where artists can sustain their practice on their own terms, irrespective of geography or proximity to established art centres.

Rasana Bhardwaj Title-Ghar Ke Laxmi - medium- Fiber glass Size 24X18 |

Vilas Bhad Painting |

What inspired ‘Chala Bhetuya'?

This is our third collaboration with FAANDEE and curator Nikhil Purohit, and working with him has been an enriching experience. Our collaborations with him have offered us an opportunity to engage with artistic practices beyond established circuits and discover diverse perspectives.

This initiative is built on a shared belief that art must travel beyond established centres to discover new voices and perspectives. Through Chala Bhetuya (CBY), FAANDEE creates meaningful connections with artists in places such as Navi Mumbai through studio visits and open dialogue. For us, decentralising the art ecosystem is not simply about taking art to new places; it is about recognising that important artistic conversations are already happening there.

Uttam Ghosh Workers |

Uttam Ghosh_Deaths |

How would you define ‘art’ in today’s context?

Art, for me, is not just about what we see; it is about what it makes us see differently. It challenges familiar narratives, gives form to experiences that often remain unspoken, and creates connections across different realities. Its relevance lies not merely in its aesthetic value, but in its ability to question, provoke and expand our understanding of the world.

Sandip More UNTITLED |

What’s one thing you would like to see in today’s budding artists that you feel was more prevalent in earlier generations?

I would like to see greater patience with the process and less urgency for validation. An artistic practice needs time, curiosity and the freedom to fail before it finds its direction. In an age where visibility can sometimes precede depth, I believe the real differentiator is the willingness to keep questioning, keep learning from peers and remain committed to the work even when no one is watching.