Pompa, Mumbai, Offers A Delectable Range Of Authentic Mexican Dishes

Tham brothers have always believed in bringing the best to the city of Mumbai. They experimented with Oriental and now are doing the same with Mexican.

Pompa, their latest offering, is one of the very few authentic Mexican places in the city. Chef Jason from Miami has curated a vast menu but their USP, according to them, is their Sunday Brunch that offers some of the dishes from the regular menu but has an array of new Jason specials which are exclusive to Brunchito.

Nachos |

Poblano quesadilla |

“As entrepreneurs, we have to constantly be ahead of the curve and look towards what’s trending globally. While Asian is the most dominating flavour palette, Mexican and Latin American are a huge growing segment,” said Keenan Tham.

LAMB BIRRIA TORTA |

It is a task to decide what to start with as they have Breakfast Torta and Breakfast Taco as well in their Brunchito along with other options. I leave it to Sagar, the manager and Gaurav and Prabhat, the servers to guide me. Like good boys, they immediately suggest Tamaroni – their version of Negroni. The tamarind infused vermouth adds a delightful tang to the beverage. Salsa Flight, their on-the-house starter surprises me - Seven salsa varieties served with Purple Corn Chips. The dips are arranged in an order of pungency. Starting with the least spiced Salsa Macha to the most spiced Hibiscus Salsa. Hibiscus salsa, which has habanero for pungency highlighted by the tartness of hibiscus flower with floral undertones, is the surprise package that bowls you over. The Banana and Mango salsas have the fruit to start and ends with spice and are just before the Hibiscus… so surely on the spicier side. Salsa Verde is medium spiced, cilantro-based salsa. The Guajillo chilli salsa has a wonderful smoky flavour that the chilli brings along with a slight tanginess. The Purple Corn Chips are made in-house from purple maize flour that’s imported. The same chips are used for Nachos as well.

HONGOS DE TRUFA |

Continuing with the spicy trend, I opt for Habanero Fried Chicken from the appetisers. Chicken marinated in habanero spices, fried to perfection, crunchy on the out, soft inside. It is a part of their Brunchito and regular menu. They serve Elotte next. Literally speaking, Elotte or Elotes as they say in Mexico, is a street side food. Grilled corn liberally dusted with spices. Can’t go wrong with that one in this weather, especially when your chillies are from Mexico. Next on appetizer list is the Salmon Ceviche. Salmon cubes resting on a yellow chilli sauce with Peruvian spices are delectable as the sauce give them a distinct taste. This is one of the Peruvian dishes that the Mexicans have made their own.

CHIPOTLE TIGER PRAWNS |

Mexican sandwiches — torta — are the next. Made with homemade bollio (Mexican version of a sourdough baguette), the Bean and Cheese Torta is a cheese lovers delight with local beans and five cheeses — two of which, Corteja and Queso Fresco, are made in-house. It is a delicious and filling option. Though Sweet Senorita (Jameson Stout base, Pistachio Horchata and Tonka Bean clarification) is termed as a dessert cocktail, it tastes well with this torta as well. The bean bite adds to the torta taste.

The next one can be the only dish you have, especially if you love your pig. Bacon & Bone Marrow Alambre. Blue corn toastada is filled with Yucatan style pulled pork, five cheese, bacon that’s perfectly cooked. It is served with a big bone that has delectable marrow. One bite of toastada and one of the marrow together sends your palate into a pleasure rush. The meat is slow-cooked for six to seven hours as is the bone. The result is palate thriller.

Avacado Tempura |

Poblano Quesadilla is a must try for vegetarians. Tortillas stuffed with poblano chilli n cashew mash along with five cheese mix, salsa and sour crème. Also try the Burrito Wrap — Mexican rice, beans, cacahuate salsa, Mexican spices are wrapped in a tortilla and the wrap is slow cooked/ roasted on a pan. It is a delicious mix of taste and texture.

Choco Taco |

Now comes the difficult part. Desserts. Very difficult to choose. If you love your icecreams, then choose Paletas – strawberry, Mexican spiced chocolate and tres leches flavoured popsicles. Ideal for a family. Torrejas, is tasty Mexican version of French Toast with the egg smell missing. Don’t miss the Choco Taco. Chocolate Waffle in taco shape is stuffed with chocolate mousse, roasted almonds, pistachio and cashews and served with homemade, fresh, vanilla-bean icecream. You will wish you had not eaten the food so much and left some space for the dessert.

Remember that the portions are decent. Consult the servers or Chef Jason before ordering.

Average cost for two: Rs 3,500 with alcohol