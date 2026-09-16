Pomegranate Benefits: Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Digestion, Skin And Everyday Wellbeing

Fruits are good because they provide various health benefits. One popular fruit is pomegranate. Although it takes laborious work to remove the edible portion, it tastes great and is healthy. You can use pomegranate in home remedies to treat issues or boost health. Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, mentions the fruit’s benefits, ayurvedic home remedies involving it, and relevant Patanjali products.

Facts About Pomegranate

Pomegranate is rich in nutrients found in its ruby-coloured seed pods. One pomegranate has more than 1,000 seeds. It comes from the berry family and is considered a superfood. Native to the Middle East, India is the world’s largest pomegranate producer. The leading growers are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Pomegranate contains antioxidants that manages blood pressure and bad cholesterol and supports blood pressure regulation. Its high levels of vitamin C and nutrients increase immunity. Its fibre content is great for digestive health. It lowers inflammation.

Ayurveda considers pomegranate a natural remedy as it balances the three doshas. Now, let us know the home preparations suggested by Acharya Balkrishnaji for staying healthy and treating health issues. Also, discover Patanjali’s pomegranate offerings.

4 Ayurvedic Home Remedies of Pomegranate

Stomach Issues: Acharya Balkrishnaji mentions, “For those suffering from stomach issues, a lack of appetite, or a poor digestive system – and experiencing increasing weakness – drinking pomegranate juice mixed with a little roasted cumin powder and a pinch of black salt or rock salt helps boost appetite and alleviate weakness. Consuming sweet pomegranate juice with a little honey is often highly beneficial.

Weakness During Pregnancy: Acharya Balkrishnaji considers pomegranate juice to be inherently nourishing, especially for pregnant women suffering from physical debility. “By consuming this juice, they can ensure both they and their babies become healthy and strong. It is a common practice in our society to give pomegranate juice to pregnant women who are feeling weak.”

For Glowing Skin: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests using pomegranate peel to improve one’s facial radiance. “Grind the peel, mix in some grated white sandalwood paste and one or two cloves, and apply the mixture to your face. Wash your face after an hour or two; you will notice an improvement in your complexion. It will help eliminate pimples and acne. Using pomegranate peel offers beauty-enhancing benefits that other products might not provide.”

Intestinal Worms: Acharya Balkrishnaji advises treating intestinal worms with the help of pomegranate. “Extract the pomegranate root, crush it, and boil it in 100 grams of water. Once the liquid reduces to one-fourth of its original volume, strain it and administer it. Give a small amount to young children; for older individuals, administer about 20 grams of this decoction twice a day. This will remove intestinal worms and resolve stomach-related issues.”

Patanjali pomegranate products are created specially with the help of Ayurveda. Have Patanjali Pachak Anardana Goli (100 Gms) after meals for good digestion. It has pomegranate along with ingredients such as amchur, cumin, coriander, black pepper, fennel, gulkand, and lemon extract. Drink Patanjali Pomegranate Aloe Chunk Drink (200 ml) to feel refreshed. High in vitamin C, it contains the goodness of aloe vera and pomegranate.

Benefit from the goodness of pomegranate. Follow the ayurvedic home remedies of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved. Use Patanjali-related products.