PM Narendra Modi’s Puri Visit: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 8-Foot Sand Sculpture

PM Modi’s Puri Visit: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 8-Foot Sand Sculpture | X

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created an 8-foot sand sculpture in Puri, Odisha, to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on Sunday. Known for using sand art to mark important national events and occasions, Pattnaik has once again used his artistic skills to draw attention to the Prime Minister’s visit. Let's take a look at his art.

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Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates 8-Foot-Tall Sand Sculpture To Welcome PM Modi

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created an eight-foot sand sculpture at Puri Beach to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Odisha on Sunday.

The artwork merges Odisha’s cultural legacy with India’s expanding digital framework, emphasising the launch of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar.

The sculpture showcases the famous Konark Wheel with a sand model representing the RBI’s Data Centre, illustrating the link between Odisha’s cultural heritage and India’s advancements in digital technology and cybersecurity.

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Speaking to IANS, Pattnaik said the establishment of the RBI’s Data Centre in Odisha was a matter of pride for the state. He said he had used sand art to depict the Konark Wheel and recreate the appearance of the Data Centre to mark the Prime Minister’s visit.

Who Is Sudarsan Pattnaik?

Sudarsan Pattnaik is an internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, widely recognised for his contributions to sand sculpture and for promoting the art form across the world. Born in Puri, he developed an interest in sand art at a young age and went on to establish himself as one of India's most prominent artists in the field.

Over the years, Pattnaik has represented India at several international sand sculpture festivals and competitions. His works often combine intricate designs with messages related to national pride, environmental awareness, peace and social causes.

He is also known for creating sand sculptures on beaches in Puri, attracting the attention of tourists, art enthusiasts and visitors.