PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi On His 82nd Birth Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Not just Prime Minister Modi, but also other ministers, including Congress party leaders, remembered the late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary. On this special occasion, take a look at his work for the country, struggles and legacy of the youngest PM of India.

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PM Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday, August 20, 2026, paid tribute to the late Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 82nd birth anniversary. The PM shared the message on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to the former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

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Rahul Gandhi and other ministers pays homage

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral homage to his father and the former Prime Minister of India at Veer Bhumi, the cremation memorial of Rajiv Gandhi. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, among others, paid floral tribute to the late Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in the early morning of Wednesday.

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Interesting facts to know about Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi was a trained pilot and worked with Indian Airlines before entering politics.

He married Sonia Gandhi, an Italian-born woman whom he met during his college days in Cambridge.

Rajiv Gandhi's grandfather named him Rajivratna that means jewel-like lotus, while family friends also gave him the Parsi name Birjees that means Jupiter.

Did you know that Rajiv Gandhi studied engineering in the UK but didn’t complete his degree?

After the sudden death of his brother in 1980, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv entered politics under family pressure. Rajiv was the youngest Prime Minister of India, taking office at the age of 40.