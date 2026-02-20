 PM Modi's Baagh Watch With '1947 Coin' Wins Hearts At the India AI Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention at the India AI Impact Summit with a ₹55K–₹60K “Baagh” watch by Jaipur Watch Company. The timepiece features an authentic 1947 coin dial symbolising India’s heritage, with a tiger motif representing strength and progress. Netizens praised its historical significance and thoughtful design blending tradition with modern craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines at the India AI Impact Summit not just for his presence but also for his distinctive wristwatch, which quickly caught the attention of netizens and watch enthusiasts alike. The Prime Minister was seen wearing the “Baagh” watch from Jaipur Watch Company, a timepiece that carries historical significance along with symbolic design elements.

According to the brand’s official website, the watch is priced between ₹55,000 and ₹60,000. What makes the Baagh watch unique is its dial, which incorporates an authentic coin from 1947, the last year of British India. The company preserves the original coin motif and transforms it into a functional wristwatch, turning a piece of history into wearable art.

The tiger engraved on the dial represents strength, courage and forward movement, aligning with India’s growth narrative. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Prime Minister has been spotted wearing the Baagh watch. He has previously worn the same timepiece on multiple occasions, making it a familiar accessory during major public appearances.

The Baagh Collection operates on a Japanese Miyota 8215 automatic movement and features sapphire crystal glass with an anti-reflective coating on the inside, along with a transparent case back. The collection is available in four variants, including gold and silver-toned cases with both Roman and Devanagari numerals, offering a blend of heritage aesthetics and modern watchmaking.

The watch’s historical connection and symbolic tiger motif have won admiration online, with many praising the thoughtful design that combines India’s past with contemporary craftsmanship.

