PM Modi Visits Colosseum In Italy With Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni; What's Special About This Historical landmark

PM Modi Visits Colosseum |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy's capital, Rome, on his final leg of his five-nation tour. The PM's visit to the iconic Colosseum in Rome, Italy, has once again brought global attention to one of the world’s most famous historical monuments. Known for its rich Roman history and architectural brilliance, the Colosseum remains a major symbol of ancient civilisation and attracts millions of tourists every year.

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PM Modi Colosseum visit in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally landed in Rome and received a warm welcome from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Both PMs shared candid moments in Rome, including a dinner meeting, a car ride, and they also visited the Colosseum, which is situated in Rome. PM Meloni shared glimpses of their interaction in the backdrop of the Colosseum on social media and captioned, "Welcome to Rome, my friend."

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Meanwhile, PM Modi shared multiple pictures of their interactions on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

About Colosseum

Located in the heart of Rome, the Colosseum was built nearly 2,000 years ago during the reign of Emperor Vespasian and was completed under Emperor Titus in AD 80. Officially called the Flavian Amphitheatre, it is considered one of the greatest engineering marvels of the Roman Empire.

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The massive oval-shaped structure could accommodate nearly 50,000 spectators and was mainly used for gladiator battles, public spectacles, animal hunts, and dramatic performances. The monument featured advanced architectural techniques, including underground chambers, elevators, and complex seating arrangements for different social classes.

Interesting facts about Colosseum

The Colosseum is originally known as the Flavian Amphitheatre; the name Colosseum likely derives from the Colossus of Nero.

The Colosseum in Rome is the largest ancient amphitheater ever built.

Following the fall of the Roman Empire, the Colosseum ceased being used for entertainment.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it remains a symbol of Imperial Rome and is also one of the most visited tourist sites in the world.