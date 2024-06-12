PM Modi Urges Indians To Practice Yoga Ahead Of International Yoga Day 2024, How Yoga Can Impact Your Well-Being?

Pinterest

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a healthy physical routine that keeps him active and moving at his age. He has often been seen promoting Yoga and also practicing it regularly to stay fit. Ahead of International Yoga Day that will be celebrated on June 21, the Prime Minister has urged all the citizens to practice yoga and has also shared the benefits of practicing yoga. He asked people to make Yoga an integral part of their lives. The PM also shared that Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude.

Practicing yoga on a regular basis can help you balance your mind and body. It comprises of movement, breathing and meditation. Yoga has proven to have many physical and mental health benefits. It helps you with flexibility, posture, body awareness, strength and balance.

Yoga practices have been a part of Indian Philosophies from thousands of years. Though the original practices were done to attain enlightenment, modern day yoga practices have unlocked the physical and mental benefits of yoga practices. Yoga exists in various types but each one relies on the asanas practiced with breath awareness.

How does Yoga Impact Your Body?

Regular yoga practice can lead to numerous health benefits, such as improved blood pressure regulation, stronger muscles, and enhanced cardiovascular fitness. Yoga is well known for its ability to reduce stress and encourage better sleep habits. People who practice yoga over time report feeling happier and more well-being as well as decreased levels of stress. Releasing more endorphins, happy hormones can be beneficial in reducing stress. Moreover, focusing on the breath and the postures functions as a kind of meditation, hence people feel relaxed after a yoga session. To promote Yoga, PM Modi also shared set of videos that offer guidance on different asanas.

What Are The Heath Benefits Of Yoga?

Yoga helps in enhancing blood flow, relieving tense muscles, and directing attention towards breathing are all factors that contribute to calm the nervous system. If you practice yoga regularly, long term effects might include a decrease in tension, anxiety, and exhaustion. It will also bring improvement in energy levels and focus as well as a rise in emotions of tranquility and wellbeing.

Yoga enhances and supports healthy digestion by improving blood circulation and massaging the muscles.

Remaining in several of the asanas for a few minutes promotes endurance and strength. Long-term advantages include better posture and a decrease in back pain. It also increases flexibility and relieves stiffness from he muscles.

International Yoga Day is around the corner and if you don't practice yoga, it is a good time to start.