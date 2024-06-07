7 Yoga Asanas For Better Digestion

By: Rahul M | June 07, 2024
Bhujangasan or cobra pose mimics a cobra in upright position. This yoga asana helps in stretching belly muscles and improving posture. It also stretches the abdominal walls, helping in digestion.
All images from Canva
Bow Pose or Dhanurasana can help in relieving constipation. It lengthens abdominal muscles and helps in digestion.
Pavana Muktasana or wind relieving pose is a good yoga pose for people who experience gas, bloating or abdominal discomfort.
Balasana or Child Pose stretches your spines, thighs, hips and ankle. It also helps in relaxing stomach and aids in digestion.
Camel Pose or Ushtrasana can help you get rid of constipation as this pose stretches your abdomen and intestines.
Trikonasana or triangle pose helps in improving flexibility, relieves constipation, helps in stimulating appetite and it also helps the kidney.
Corpse Pose or Shavasana helps in relaxing all your muscles. You lie down on the floor with your hands away form your body and just breathe with closed eyes. It reduces stress and is good for digestion too.