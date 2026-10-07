PM Modi Seeks Blessings At Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Temple In Traditional Kurta And Angavastra; Renews Service Pledge

PM Modi Seeks Blessings At Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Temple In Traditional Kurta And Angavastra | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sri Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, to mark 25 years of continuous service as head of government and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the country. The PM offered prayers, seeking blessings at the revered shrine. Prime Minister Modi was seen dressed in a traditional beige-coloured kurta and angavastra during the visit, reflecting the solemn and spiritual nature of the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi visits Delhi's Sri Vinayaka Temple

On Wednesday, October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Vinayaka Temple in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi, to mark 25 years of continuous service as head of government. During his visit, PM Modi performed prayers and sought divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the nation.

The Prime Minister's traditional attire featured a semi-silk kurta paired with an angavastra and a dhoti of the same colour. Visuals from the temple showed him offering prayers with devotion and observing the rituals at the shrine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Commitment to serving the country

Following the visit, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to serving the people of the country. His message centred on continuing to work towards the welfare of citizens and contributing to India's development.

About Sri Vinayaka Temple

The Sri Vinayaka Temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is widely worshipped as the remover of obstacles and the deity associated with wisdom and auspicious beginnings. Devotees traditionally seek Lord Ganesha's blessings before embarking on important endeavours. The temple is a historic South Indian-style Hindu temple located on Sree Vinayaka Mandir Marg in AB Block, Sarojini Nagar.

Read Also CM Dhami Offers Special Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Uttarkashi On PM Modi Completing 25...

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi shares prayer message

“Performed puja and offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Temple in New Delhi today. Prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all my family members across the country,” PM Modi said in a post on X.