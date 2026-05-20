PM Modi-Meloni Moment Brings Parle Melody Into Global Spotlight; Know More About The Iconic Toffee's Origin & History

Melody Toffee Goes Global |

Indian origin Melody toffee goes global after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday during his visit to Italy's capital, Rome. PM Modi landed in Rome early on Wednesday for the last leg of a five-nation tour. Upon PM Modi's arrival, PM Meloni warmly welcomed him and hosted PM Modi for dinner.

She also accompanied PM Modi on a visit to the iconic Colosseum ahead of their formal talks aimed at further boosting India-Italy ties. However, in all these significant moments, one moment stands out, and that was PM Modi's gift to PM Meloni. He gifted his Italian counterpart Parle's Melody toffees. Let's deep dive into Parle's this toffee product, its origin and history.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Melody toffees

Melody Toffee is an iconic caramel candy which is produced by Parle Products. Parle, known for its iconic sweet biscuit of the same name, is the second oldest biscuits brand in India. The iconic company, which was established in Mumbai, Maharashtra, not only produces biscuits, but also wafers, snacks, chocolates, toffees and much more. One of which is Melody toffees which was first launched in 1983.

The chocolate is widely known for its unique dual texture: a smooth and hard caramel exterior, wrapping a rich, gooey chocolate filling. The primary ingredients of the toffee include sugar, liquid glucose, refined palm oil, cocoa solids, Soy Lecithin, and artificial vanilla flavoring.

PM Modi gifted Melody toffees to PM Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for doing something unique from local to global like his Jhalmuri moment during West Bengal elections, his presence in Assam's tea garden with tea workers, once again he stole the spotlight but at a global level. Responding to internet frenzy calling the two leaders "MELODI" (Meloni + Modi), PM Modi gifted a packet of Melody toffees to PM Meloni which not only added sweetness in their bond but also promoted Parle's Melody on an international level.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Melody became cultural phenomenon

The candy became a cultural phenomenon across India after its legendary marketing line: "Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai? Melody khao, khud jaan jaou!." In 1983, when Parle Products launched and introduced Melody, the market was dominated by basic, fruit-flavoured candy. Children craved chocolate bars but it was not affordable and that when Parle introduced Melody, a dual-core sweet: a soft caramel exterior with a rich liquid chocolate center in just one rupee. This strategy of Parle created a storm in the market and led one rupee revolution. Now, the toffee not just merely exists but has become a cultural phenomenon in India.

Global recognition

Parle’s Melody toffee, a popular Indian caramel candy known for its chocolate-filled centre, recently gained global attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted it to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a diplomatic meeting. The simple yet iconic sweet, produced by Parle Products, is widely recognised in India for its rich taste and affordable price.

The gesture highlighted India’s cultural soft power, showcasing how everyday Indian brands can resonate on the international stage. Following the exchange, Melody toffee trended on social media, with many praising its nostalgic value and discussing its growing symbolic presence beyond Indian markets and households.