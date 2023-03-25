Planning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more

Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad | Twitter

Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President of India’s official retreat in Secunderabad, was recently thrown open to the public. President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam through video conference. She made the remark that the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Retreats belong to every Indian.

It is the first time that the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam is open to the general public. Earlier, people could visit the gardens of Nilayam only once a year for a limited period.

From the Knowledge Gallery to the architecture of the structure, the visitors will be on a complete trip as they connect to the rich culture and history of India. They will come across the dining area and the Presidential Wing. On the tunnel that joins the dining hall and the Nilayam Kitchen, they will find the Cheriyal paintings of Telangana.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad for visitors through video conferencing. She urged people, especially children and youth, to visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam and get connected with their heritage. https://t.co/ps0U49ztMa @RBVisit pic.twitter.com/UrjdA6q8qL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

A trip to the Nilayam will open visitors Rashtrapati Bhawan and Rashtrapati Nilayam. They will also learn more about India’s constitution and the President’s role.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam will be open to the general public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn.

People can visit the Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and government holidays) from 10 am to 5 pm.

The tickets for the heritage building are ₹50 per person for Indian nationals and ₹250 per person for foreign nationals.