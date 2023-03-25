 Planning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePlanning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more

Planning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more

It is the first time that the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam is open to the general public.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad | Twitter

Rashtrapati Nilayam, the President of India’s official retreat in Secunderabad, was recently thrown open to the public. President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of Rashtrapati Nilayam through video conference. She made the remark that the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Retreats belong to every Indian.

It is the first time that the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam is open to the general public. Earlier, people could visit the gardens of Nilayam only once a year for a limited period.

From the Knowledge Gallery to the architecture of the structure, the visitors will be on a complete trip as they connect to the rich culture and history of India. They will come across the dining area and the Presidential Wing. On the tunnel that joins the dining hall and the Nilayam Kitchen, they will find the Cheriyal paintings of Telangana.

A trip to the Nilayam will open visitors Rashtrapati Bhawan and Rashtrapati Nilayam. They will also learn more about India’s constitution and the President’s role.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam will be open to the general public throughout the year, except during the President’s southern sojourn.

People can visit the Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and government holidays) from 10 am to 5 pm.

The tickets for the heritage building are ₹50 per person for Indian nationals and ₹250 per person for foreign nationals.

Read Also
Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in Srinagar is ready to welcome tourists from March 19
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

7 next-generation business tycoons from India’s richest families

7 next-generation business tycoons from India’s richest families

'Fun' on social media or blame it on criminal psyche? Experts take on increased animal cruelty in...

'Fun' on social media or blame it on criminal psyche? Experts take on increased animal cruelty in...

Planning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more

Planning to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad? Read to know more

‘Lights off’ at 8:30 pm today; read to know the reason

‘Lights off’ at 8:30 pm today; read to know the reason

'Difficult to put the experience in words,' says singer Prithvi Gandharv on performing with Ustaad...

'Difficult to put the experience in words,' says singer Prithvi Gandharv on performing with Ustaad...