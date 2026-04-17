Planning Amarnath Yatra In 2026? Check Registration Process, Dates & Routes

Amarnath Yatra | File Image

Amarnath Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites, especially in Hinduism. The sacred site is located in the Anantnag district, Jammu & Kashmir. The Amarnath cave is also considered one of the 51 sacred Shakti Peethas, known specifically as the Mahamaya Shakti Peeth. The yatra for the Amarnath is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board every year. This year, the yatra is set to commence in July. Final preparations are being reviewed across various levels of administration and security in Jammu and Kashmir. Want to know how, where to register, and more about Baba Barfani? Keep on reading to know.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 to commence in July

This year, Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3, 2026, and will conclude on August 28, 2026, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The 57-day pilgrimage involves a 4-5 day journey. The Amarnath Yatra will be conducted via two main routes: Baltal and Pahalgam, which will provide pilgrims a choice based on their preference and fitness levels.

The Pahalgam route: It is considered the traditional path, stretches about 48 km and begins from Pahalgam. It is longer but more gradual, taking devotees through scenic spots such as Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchatarni before reaching the cave shrine.

The Baltal route: It is shorter at around 14 km but much steeper. Starting from Baltal, it is suitable for those looking to complete the journey faster, provided they are physically fit.

Both routes offer stunning Himalayan views, but due to high altitude and low oxygen levels, proper medical fitness is essential for all pilgrims.

Registration process has already begun

The registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas began on Wednesday. The registration has been opened in both online and offline modes. Punjab National Bank acts as the nodal bank for the yatra. Across India, 556 bank branches are involved in the registration process.

The annual Amarnath Yatra has witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees across India, with over 25,000 registrations recorded within just 48 hours. The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) oversees all arrangements, including healthcare, security, and food provisions along the routes.

Devotees between 13 and 70 years are eligible to participate - LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), officially announced that the festival will run from July 3 to August 28. He said that the Pratham puja will be held on Jyeshta Purnima, June 29, 2026. Sinha further said, "Online registration can be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board." He also stated that only devotees between 13 and 70 years are eligible to participate in the yatra.

Read Also Char Dham Yatra Guide: Registration Process And Travel Planning Tips

Online registration related guidelines

If you are registering for the Amarnath Yatra, then you need to follow some mandatory guidelines which are mentioned below:

Passport size photographs.

Aadhaar details and contact information.

Compulsory health certificate from an authorised medical institution.

The registration fee is Rs 250 per pilgrim, which could be payable online or via bank transfer after document verification.