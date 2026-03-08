Char Dham Yatra Guide: Registration Process And Travel Planning Tips

Char Dham Yatra ] | Photo Credit: Canva

The Char Dham Yatra is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in India, attracting thousands of devotees every year. It is located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. The Char Dham circuit includes four revered temples: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. These temples are dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, Goddess Ganga, Lord Shiva, and Lord Vishnu, respectively.

The pilgrimage is believed to cleanse the soul and help devotees attain spiritual liberation. If you have always dreamed of going to Char Dham, then there's some great news for you. Online registration for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 has officially started. According to authorities, pilgrims can now complete the process on the government's official portal. Keep on reading to know more.

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Online registration process

To ensure the safety and smooth management of pilgrims, the Uttarakhand government has made online registration mandatory for the Char Dham Yatra. Devotees can register through the official Char Dham Yatra website or the government’s mobile application. The online registration process has already started at 7 am on March 6 through the official mobile application.

According to authorities, offline registration will also be available for pilgrims shortly before the yatra begins. Counters for offline registration are expected in places such as Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Dehradun. It is mandatory for pilgrims to carry the registration slip and valid ID proof during the journey.

Temple will be opening on these dates

The Cham Dham Yatra will commence on April 19, 2026, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Gangotri Temple - April 19

Yamunotri Temple - April 19

Kedarnath Temple - April 22

Badrinath Temple - April 23

Step-by-step guide for the online registration:

Visit the official Char Dham Yatra portal or download the mobile application.

Register an account using your phone number.

Provide personal information like your name, identification proof, and travel dates.

Choose the temple sites you intend to explore.

Fill out the form and obtain the registration confirmation.

Travel planning tips

Planning the Char Dham Yatra requires preparation due to the region’s challenging terrain and weather conditions. The pilgrimage usually takes 10 to 12 days, depending on the travel route and pace.

Devotees are advised to check weather updates, carry warm clothing, comfortable trekking shoes, and essential medicines. Since Kedarnath and Yamunotri involve trekking, maintaining good physical fitness is important. It is also recommended to book accommodation and transport in advance, especially during peak pilgrimage months from May to October.