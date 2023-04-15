Planning a summer vacation abroad? Travel to 6 countries with this visa, which is easy to get

Representative Image | FPJ

Summer vacation period is about to start? Are you still looking for a destination for your summer vacation? If you are planning a trip abroad, we have got you covered.

Although travel to Europe is the most popular, prolonged processing times for Schengen visas could interfere with summer trip plans. In that case, why don't you plan a trip to Australia.

An Australian visa could be a wise choice since it is not only simple to obtain but also permits travellers to travel to nearby nations such as New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, or Vanuatu as an exit. Singapore can also be visited with the same visa.

The Australian visa application process can be completed online via the Australian government's immigration website, where applicants can create an account and upload the required documents. And the best part is, the process only takes around half an hour to complete.

Here's how to apply for Australian visa

Visit the Australian government's immigration website https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au,

Then, create an account

upload required documents like scanned passport, cover letter, application form, personal bank statement of 6 months, GST/ITR etc

Once the visa is obtained, travelers can stay in Australia for up to three months at a time and also have the option to travel to neighboring countries.

However, it is important to check the visa regulations for these countries before traveling and to read the subclass 600 visa requirements carefully before applying.