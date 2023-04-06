Good News! Egypt to offer visa-on-arrival to Indians

File

Good news for all Indian travellers! Egypt, the land of pharaohs and pyramids, has decided to offer visas on arrival for Indians. Egypt is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and is home to 'the Pyramids of Giza,' one of the seven wonders of the world.

The recent changes in the visa policy were made in order to boost tourism in the country. Earlier, this facility was available only to holders of an entry visa from Schengen countries, the UK, the USA, Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa confirmed India’s place on the list in his speech early last week.

As per media reports, a five-year multiple-entry visa (MEV) would cost INR 57,688, and a single-entry visa-on-arrival would cost INR 2,060. The visa will be valid for 30 days from the date of arrival. This new visa policy covers more than 180 countries.

Indians who hold a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) resident visa will also be able to obtain a visa upon arrival in Egypt.

The country is also known for iconic landmarks like the Sphinx, the Valley of the Kings, and the Temple of Karnak; the city of Aswan on the banks of the Nile River; the capital city of Cairo; the ancient city of Alexandria and its famous library; and the resort seaside town of Sharm El-Sheikh.