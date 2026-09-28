Pitru Paksha 2026: What Is Tarpan And Why It Holds Importance During The Ancestral Period | Freepik

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2026, Pitru Paksha is being observed from Bhadrapada Purnima on September 26, 2026. During this period, celebrations and the purchase of new things are traditionally avoided. Keep reading to know more about the essential dos and don'ts to follow during Pitru Paksha. During this 15 or 16-day period dedicated to ancestors, Tarpan is performed. It is one of the essential rituals to be performed during this period. Let's take a look at the significance, ritual, and more about Tarpan.

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About Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honoured with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death.

Tarpan

Tarpan is a ritual offering of water mixed with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass to the departed souls. It is performed by standing near a river, pond, or any holy water body while chanting mantras. The word Tarpan is derived from the Sanskrit word Trup, which means to satisfy or to please. The act symbolises quenching the thirst of ancestors and showing respect to them. Tarpan is believed to ensure that the souls of forefathers are satisfied and continue to bless their descendants.

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Performed on the bank of the river

Tarpan in Pitru Paksha is performed on the banks of rivers or in sacred spaces with chanting mantras dedicated to ancestors. The mantras are chanted while water flows from the hands of the devotee. Every act of giving represents appreciation, obligation, and memory, strengthening the concept of Pitru Rina, the debt owed to ancestors. There are many types of Tarpan, including Deva Tarpan, Rishi Tarpan, and Pitru Tarpan. Pitru Paksha 2026 for performing Tarpan and ancestral rites runs from September 26 to October 10, 2026, concluding on Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya).