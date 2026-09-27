Pitru Paksha 2026: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Honouring Your Ancestors | Vijay Gohil

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a significant period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to remembering and honouring departed ancestors. During these days, families traditionally perform Shraddha rituals, offer food and water, and pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls.

In 2026, Pitru Paksha is being observed from Bhadrapada Purnima on September 26, 2026. During this period, celebrations and the purchase of new things are traditionally avoided. Keep reading to know more about the essential dos and don'ts to follow during Pitru Paksha.

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Dos

During Pitru Paksha, rituals can be performed at home or at holy places such as Gaya, Varanasi and Haridwar. Visiting sacred sites such as these is considered auspicious for performing ancestral rituals.

During these days, families traditionally prepare foods such as rice, vegetable dishes and lentils and offer them to Brahmins and crows, who are traditionally believed to be associated with the ancestors.

Prepare Pindas, which are balls made of rice and barley mixed with other ingredients, and offer them to the ancestors. They symbolise the physical bodies of the departed and are traditionally offered as part of Shraddha rituals.

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Apart from this, offer water mixed with sesame seeds, barley and Kusha grass while chanting mantras. This ritual, known as Tarpan, is traditionally performed as an offering to the departed.

It is also customary to donate food, clothes, money and other essential items to those in need. Reciting mantras such as "Om Pitru Devatabhyo Namaha" is also part of ancestral worship for many devotees.

Don'ts

Certain activities are traditionally avoided during the Pitru Paksha period. Devotees generally consume sattvic food and avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

Many families also refrain from purchasing new clothes, footwear and other items during this period. According to traditional beliefs, purchasing a new house and performing Griha Pravesh are also avoided.

Some traditions also advise devotees to avoid visiting certain temples and religious sites during Pitru Paksha. However, practices can vary depending on regional and family traditions.

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Major celebrations and auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, starting a new business and housewarming ceremonies are traditionally avoided during this period. Some families also avoid celebrating other major occasions, cutting hair and undertaking certain other activities.

The customs and restrictions followed during Pitru Paksha can vary across communities, regions and family traditions.