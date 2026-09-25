When Is Bhadrapada Purnima? Know Date, Rituals, Muhurat And Significance | X

Bhadrapada Purnima is an important full moon day in the Hindu lunar calendar. It falls in the month of Bhadrapada and is considered significant for religious observances, prayers and charity. The auspicious day marks the end of the month and often signals the transition into Pitru Paksha. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu.

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Bhadrapada Purnima 2026

Bhadrapada Purnima is the sacred full moon day in the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada. It is believed that performing religious rituals and making donations with devotion on the full moon day brings happiness and prosperity to the home and helps devotees seek blessings for relief from financial difficulties.

The Purnima Tithi will begin on September 25 and continue into September 26. Devotees observe the day by taking a holy bath, offering prayers and performing charitable activities. Many also observe a fast and visit temples to seek divine blessings.

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According to Drik Panchang, the timings are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 11:06 PM on September 25, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 10:18 PM on September 26, 2026

Bhadrapada Purnima 2026: Rituals

Devotees traditionally begin the day with a holy bath, followed by prayers and worship. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on Purnima, while devotees may also offer prayers to other deities according to their family traditions.

Offering water, food, clothes and other essentials to those in need is considered an important practice on the occasion. Some devotees also perform Satyanarayan Puja at home or in temples. The full moon night is also considered suitable for meditation, prayer and other spiritual practices.

Bhadrapada Purnima Muhurat

The exact timings for Purnima rituals can vary depending on the location, as Hindu religious timings are calculated according to the local sunrise and sunset. Devotees should therefore check the local Panchang for the precise Purnima Tithi, puja and moonrise timings.

Read Also Understanding The Impact Of Bhadrapada Maas On All Zodiac Signs

Significance Of Bhadrapada Purnima

Bhadrapada Purnima holds special significance as it marks the transition from the Bhadrapada month to the Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar. It is also associated with the beginning of Pitru Paksha in many Hindu traditions, making it an important day for remembering and paying respects to ancestors.

Devotees perform prayers, charity, and religious rituals on this day while seeking peace, prosperity, and blessings for their families. The observance also reflects the Hindu tradition of combining spiritual practices with acts of charity and remembrance.