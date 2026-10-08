Pitru Paksha 2026: What Is Shradh? Know Rituals, Significance And More | FPJ

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2026, Pitru Paksha is being observed from September 26, and it will end on October 10. During these days, Hindus perform rituals and offerings (Shradh and Tarpan) to express gratitude to their forefathers and seek their blessings. During these 16 lunar days, families perform rituals and offer prayers for the peace and spiritual well-being of their ancestors.

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About Shradh

In 2026, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 27 to October 10. The period concludes with Sarva Pitru Amavasya, also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, when prayers are offered for ancestors whose death anniversary or tithi is unknown. Shradh is a ritual of devotion and remembrance, where food is prepared and offered to Brahmins or priests, along with prayers for the ancestors. The belief is that through Brahmins, the offerings reach the departed souls. It reflects faith, duty and gratitude towards one’s lineage.

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Rituals of Pitru Paksha

Shradh rituals vary according to family traditions and regional customs. Common practices include offering Tarpan, or water offerings, to ancestors, along with prayers and food offerings.

Many families prepare traditional vegetarian meals, including rice-based dishes, and offer them to the ancestors before distributing food to Brahmins or people in need. Pind Daan, involving offerings made from rice and other ingredients, is also performed in several traditions.

People may also donate food, clothes and other essentials to the needy during this period.

Read Also What Is Mahalaya Amavasya? Know Its Significance And Rituals In Pitru Paksha

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Significance of Pitru Paksha

The duration of Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honoured with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death. Pitru Paksha is considered a time to remember the sacrifices and contributions of one's ancestors.