Pitru Paksha 2026: Know What Foods To Offer Ancestors And What To Avoid During Shradh | Pinterest

Pitru Paksha is a significant period in the Hindu calendar which is dedicated to remembering and paying homage to deceased ancestors. During these 15 or 16 lunar days, families perform Tarpan, Pind Daan and Shradh rituals, offer prayers and prepare traditional food to seek the blessings of their forefathers. Food plays an important role in these observances, with many families following specific dietary customs and preparing satvik meals.

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Rituals and offerings during Pitru Paksha

During Pitru Paksha, devotees perform rituals such as Tarpan and Pind Daan to express gratitude and honour their ancestors. The food prepared for Shradh is traditionally offered as part of the rituals, and some families also feed Brahmins, crows, dogs and those in need. In 2026, the sacred ancestors' period started on September 26, and it will run until October 10.

What foods can you offer during Shradh?

During Pitru Paksha, it is important to offer satvik food for the Shradh rituals. Observers can make dishes by using rice, wheat, seasonal vegetables, lentils, fruits and dairy products to prepare the traditional meals. Particularly rice kheer is also prepared in many households as part of the offerings.

Cooked rice, black sesame seeds and water are used in certain ancestral rituals, depending on family traditions and regional practices. Food is usually prepared fresh and offered with devotion and respect.

Many families also prepare simple vegetarian meals using ingredients such as ghee and milk. The specific dishes offered may vary according to regional customs, family traditions and religious beliefs.

Which foods should you avoid during Shradh?

It is believed that during this period, people should avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol and intoxicating substances during Pitru Paksha. Families following satvik dietary practices may also avoid onion and garlic while preparing Shradh meals.

People also refrain from consuming certain foods, including meat, eggs and heavily spiced dishes, throughout the period. However, customs can differ across communities and regions.

Cleanliness and food preparation customs

Devotees are also encouraged to maintain cleanliness while preparing food and performing rituals. Traditionally, food offered during Shradh is prepared with care and without tasting it beforehand in some households because it is only offered to ancestors, and after the offering, the food prepared for the ancestors is fed to crows, dogs or Brahmins.