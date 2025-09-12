 Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and end on September 21.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Pitru Paksha 2025 | File/Vijay Gohil

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and end on September 21. During these days, Hindus perform rituals and offerings (Shradh and Tarpan) to express gratitude to their forefathers and seek their blessings.

About Pitru Paksha

The 15-day duration of Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honoured with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death.

What is Mahalaya Amavasya?

FPJ Shorts
Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya
Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad HC Directs UPSRTC To Begin Direct Recruitment Of Drivers And Conductors, Flags Delay In Hiring
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Former Meghalaya CM D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Honours Martyred Farmers’ Families In Lucknow, Slams Govt On Poll Irregularities And Law & Order

Mahalaya Amavasya is an important Hindu day that signifies the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha phase, a two-week time devoted to remembering deceased ancestors. Referred to as Pitru Moksha Amavasya or Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it is an important period for conducting shraddha ceremonies, providing food and water to the spirits of ancestors, and asking for their blessings for a successful life. This day marks the start of Devi Paksha, the festive season before Durga Puja, and is when the eyes of Goddess Durga are customarily painted.

Read Also
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Why It is Observed For 15 Days?
article-image

Preparations for performing Shradh on Mahalaya Amavasya

Before performing Shradh on Mahalaya Amavasya, clean your house with Gangajal, then take a bath and wear clean clothes on the morning of the ritual. Arrange an altar featuring a photo of your ancestors, along with flowers and offerings such as rice, sesame seeds, barley, sandalwood, incense, and oil lamps. Gather the required food items for offerings, such as kheer, dal, and seasonal vegetables, along with supplies like black sesame seeds, water, flowers, and Kush grass.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

Mars Mahadasha 2025–2032: Know What It Means For Every Zodiac Sign

Mars Mahadasha 2025–2032: Know What It Means For Every Zodiac Sign

Geneva Watch Days 2025: 6 Timepieces Under CHF 5,000

Geneva Watch Days 2025: 6 Timepieces Under CHF 5,000

Luxe Radar: Curating The Hottest In Art, Design And Fashion

Luxe Radar: Curating The Hottest In Art, Design And Fashion

Conscious Vaastu: Designing Homes That Nurture Gen Z’s Energy And Emotional Flow

Conscious Vaastu: Designing Homes That Nurture Gen Z’s Energy And Emotional Flow