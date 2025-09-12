Pitru Paksha 2025: Preparations Before Performing Shradh On Mahalaya Amavasya

Pitru Paksha 2025 | File/Vijay Gohil

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh Paksha, is a significant period in Hindu tradition dedicated to honouring ancestors. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 and end on September 21. During these days, Hindus perform rituals and offerings (Shradh and Tarpan) to express gratitude to their forefathers and seek their blessings.

Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh: On Pitru Paksha, the 16-day ritual of Pitru Tarpan began at the Narmada River pic.twitter.com/bReRmqHdea — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

About Pitru Paksha

The 15-day duration of Pitru Paksha represents inclusivity, making certain that every ancestor, no matter their date of departure, is honoured with affection and dedication. It reinforces the connection between generations and highlights the Hindu faith in the continuity of life and existence after death.

What is Mahalaya Amavasya?

Mahalaya Amavasya is an important Hindu day that signifies the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha phase, a two-week time devoted to remembering deceased ancestors. Referred to as Pitru Moksha Amavasya or Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it is an important period for conducting shraddha ceremonies, providing food and water to the spirits of ancestors, and asking for their blessings for a successful life. This day marks the start of Devi Paksha, the festive season before Durga Puja, and is when the eyes of Goddess Durga are customarily painted.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Pitru Paksha rituals began on September 8 in Trimbakeshwar, with thousands of devotees performing the Narayan Nagbali Pooja for ancestral well-being and dosha removal. Drawing participants from across India, especially Maharashtra, the pooja is unique to this… pic.twitter.com/SfSN6M3Qkq — IANS (@ians_india) September 11, 2025

Preparations for performing Shradh on Mahalaya Amavasya

Before performing Shradh on Mahalaya Amavasya, clean your house with Gangajal, then take a bath and wear clean clothes on the morning of the ritual. Arrange an altar featuring a photo of your ancestors, along with flowers and offerings such as rice, sesame seeds, barley, sandalwood, incense, and oil lamps. Gather the required food items for offerings, such as kheer, dal, and seasonal vegetables, along with supplies like black sesame seeds, water, flowers, and Kush grass.