Pithori Amavasya And Kaushiki Amavasya 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Pithori Amavasya And Kaushiki Amavasya 2026 | X

Amavasya, the new moon day in the Hindu calendar, holds religious significance across India. While every Amavasya has its own importance, some are associated with distinctive regional traditions and rituals. Pithori Amavasya and Kaushiki Amavasya are two such observances, which are celebrated on the same new moon day on Thursday, September 10, 2026, but with different customs and spiritual significance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pithori Amavasya traditions

Pithori Amavasya is traditionally associated with married women, motherhood and the well-being of children. The word pith means flour, and the event falls on the new moon day in the month of Bhadrapada. The day is particularly observed in parts of North and Central India. Women worship Goddess Pithori, often represented through images or figures made from flour or clay, and offer prayers for the health, prosperity and long life of their children. The ritual is also linked to fertility and the desire for a happy family life. In several communities, women observe a fast and perform puja with their families. The day is also known as Kushotpatini Amavasya for collecting holy grass and is used for ancestral tarpan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the data of Drik Panchang, the muhurat of Pithori Amavasya is as follows:

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:03 PM on Sep 10, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 12:26 PM on Sep 11, 2026

About Tara goddess

The same Amavasya is observed as Kaushiki Amavasya in parts of Bengal and eastern India. It is closely associated with Goddess Tara, a powerful form of the Divine Mother worshipped in the Shakta tradition. The observance is especially significant at the famous Tarapith temple in Birbhum, West Bengal, where devotees gather for special prayers and rituals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kaushiki Amavasya significance

Kaushiki Amavasya is connected with the legend of Goddess Kaushiki, who is believed to have emerged from the sheath (kosh) of Goddess Parvati to destroy the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha. According to Hindu mythology, Kaushiki manifested to defeat the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, symbolising the triumph of divine feminine power over evil.