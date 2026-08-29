West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Visits Birbhum, Offers Prayers At Tarapith; Reviews Development, Kaushiki Amavasya Preparations | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers at the Tarapith temple during his Birbhum visit on Saturday | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Kolkata, August 29, 2026: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited Birbhum to hold an administrative meeting there.

Talking to the media, Adhikari mentioned that a roadmap for Deucha Pachami is being prepared and the issue was discussed.

“We will have to build a big staying lodge here where middle class and lower middle-class people can stay. Heard about other grievances from the opposition and other developmental works were discussed. We have to develop Birbhum as it belongs to Ma Tara, Baul, and also Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore,” said Adhikari.

Birbhum, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "The previous government only knew how to say no, but the present government says yes to every work" pic.twitter.com/JtwbMlkJ9h — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Prayers At Tarapith Temple

Notably, ahead of holding the administrative meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also visited Tarapith temple and offered prayers.

Birbhum, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Tarapith Temple. pic.twitter.com/GSQeQI48xc — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

#WATCH | Birbhum: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari offered prayers at the Tarapith Temple pic.twitter.com/i2ZAFTxLJD — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

“Kaushiki Amavasya is nearing and there will be camps within five km distance and ORS water will be served to the devotees. Temporary medical camps will also be opened and petals of flowers will be showered on devotees from helicopters,” mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also stated that the demise of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Deputy Speaker Dr Ashish Banerjee is deeply painful, but the ongoing crusade against corruption and investigations of Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA) will continue.

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Visit To Ashish Banerjee’s House

After the administrative meeting, Adhikari visited the house of Ashish Banerjee and then told the media that the family member of Banerjee had informed him that neither the administration nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had provoked him.

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