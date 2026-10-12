Phulkari Patola: Ishaara’s Tribute To Punjabi Food And Amritsar

I am sure Prashant Issar had a lot to do with the current edition of Safarnama at Ishaara, Palladium, Mumbai.

“Well… it’s my restaurant, so of course I call the shots!” quips Prashant in his signature style and smile. “My chef at Bangalore fed me with some stuff that I loved. That was the trigger for this festival which are taking to all Ishaara across the country.”

Phulkari Patola pays a delectable tribute to Punjabi food with its beverages, starters, mains, desserts, and the specially curated cocktails by Faye.

You have a choice to start with non-alcoholic drinks like Kinnow Highball (orangy drink with spices topped with soda, served in a highball) or a classic Rose Lassi that has cardamom and rose petals. For alcohol, Clarified Lassi that has vodka is recommended, especially for vodka lovers. Gulkand Sour could be a choice for whisky lovers.

The food journey begins with appetisers such as Til Mil Ki Seekh, a sesame-crusted green peas and vegetables seekh charred in the tandoor, and Amritsari Paneer Tikka. For meat lovers, Murgh Takatin, featuring chicken tossed with Punjabi spices, peppers and onions, is a great start. The Lawrence Road Mutton, inspired by one of Amritsar’s well-known streets and the mutton served by a man there for years, is probably the highlight of the menu. Absolutely delectable. Soft, perfectly spiced and cooked meat. I could eat for mains too with a kadak roti… but I didn’t since there was a lot waiting.

Murgh Takatin |

The mains are where the comforting character of Punjabi cuisine comes into its own. Amritsari Chole, with its dark, robust masala, is a classic that needs little introduction. Chole ay Ishaara were finger licking tasty. Sarson Da Saag, slow-cooked with traditional spices and butter, was as traditional as it can get. Gawal Mandi Ke Punjabi Aloo offered the taste of the region’s homestyle cooking, with potatoes prepared in a tomato-based gravy and warming spices.

Til Mil Ki Seekh |

Non-vegetarian options include Murgh Puran Singh, an ode to Puran Singh, the original creator of this dhaba-style chicken curry near the bus stands of Amritsar. Simple, no-fuss curry that depends on the basic spices for its taste. Amritsari Fish Tikka Masala, combines spiced fish with a tangy tomato-onion gravy. Tariwala Mutton - slow-cooked in an aromatic, thinner Punjabi gravy like the one they have at homes in Punjab completes the non-veg offering.

Murgh Puran Singh |

Amritsari Aloo Kulcha, stuffed with spiced potatoes and baked in the tandoor, Makki Di Roti, finished with ghee or butter, and Lal Mirch Ka Paratha, which adds a fiery kick to the meal are great accompaniments for the veg and nonveg curries. The Kulcha actually along with dahi raita is a meal on its own.

Sarson Da Saag |

The experience extends to the desserts. Amritsari Phirni, a chilled, slow-cooked rice pudding scented with cardamom, provided a nostalgic finish. And Amritsari Halwa (khada prasad) which is also a part of Ishaara regular menu rounded off the meal well.

Amritsari Halwa |

Amritsari Phirni |

The menu celebrates the city’s much-loved culinary repertoire, bringing together familiar favourites and regional specialities in a contemporary dining setting.

Phulkari Patola, the Amritsari Festival goes on till October 20th at Ishaara Palladium