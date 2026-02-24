Perimenopause Explained: Why Your Body Changes — And How To Support It

In our practice, perimenopause rarely walks in with a clear label. It shows up as a woman sitting across from us, saying something like, “I don’t feel like myself anymore.”

The blood work is often normal. Life looks the same on paper. But inside, she knows something has shifted.

For some, it starts with weight that doesn’t match their habits. For others, it is sleep that used to be solid and suddenly turns broken. Mood swings, sudden irritability, nights of lying awake at 3 am, a sense of heaviness or loss of control.

Perimenopause and menopause are still spoken about in hushed tones or as something to get through. They are biological transitions; how intense they feel depends a lot on the foundations a woman is standing on when that shift begins.

When those foundations are weak, this phase feels chaotic, frightening, and lonely. When they are strengthened, the same transition can feel steadier and more manageable, even if it is not always easy.

Real changes within

Perimenopause does not start on one particular day. It is a gradual transition, sometimes spread over years.

Hormones like estrogen and progesterone begin to fluctuate unevenly; some cycles may feel almost normal, others feel completely different. That is why symptoms can be so confusing.

In consultations, we often see women dismiss these early signs as stress or aging. Hormonal changes in perimenopause can touch almost every part of daily life, including:

Energy and stamina

How deeply you sleep and how rested you feel

Mood, emotional sensitivity, and irritability

Appetite, cravings,

The way your body carries weight

Focus, memory, and motivation

When estrogen and progesterone start changing, they also impact your insulin, cortisol, thyroid hormones, neurotransmitters, and even the way your gut and liver function. You may notice that weight, digestion, mood, sleep, and stress tolerance are all shifting together.

Understanding weight changes

Weight gain in perimenopause is rarely just about a number on the scale. A few things usually happen together:

Lean muscle mass starts to drop quietly

Metabolism can slow by roughly 10 to 15 percent

A dip in estrogen levels also affects where the body prefers to store fat, often moving more towards the abdominal area.

Put together, this explains why so many women suddenly notice a softer belly even when their habits remain the same.

Why pushing harder often backfires

During perimenopause, your body may become more sensitive to blood sugar swings. Irregular eating, constant munching, or extreme fasting can trigger bigger spikes and crashes than before.

When glucose and insulin swing up and down too sharply, you may experience:

Stronger cravings

Irritability or sudden mood dips

Energy crashes in the afternoon or early evening

Stubborn fat around the midsection

In response to these signs, many women tighten control: skip meals or push themselves into long fasts.

Physically, this often pushes cortisol levels up. The very strategies intended to fix the weight or symptoms add more stress to an overloaded system.

Your body usually responds far better to steadiness than extremes.

What actually helps

Over 14+ years of working with women through this transition, these are the protocols we see that have helped the most.

Sleep And Recovery Move To The Front Row

Sleep is not a luxury; it is one of your strongest tools. Small, consistent changes help:

Fix a realistic sleep window and be consistent

Keep screens out of the bed

Build a wind-down routine: gentle stretching, reading, journalling, or breathwork

Strength Over Punishment

More muscle means better insulin sensitivity, stronger joint support and bone health, and a higher baseline calorie burn at rest. We encourage women to focus on:

2-3 strength or resistance sessions per week

Walking or light movement daily

Yoga or light stretching for mobility

Enough recovery between harder sessions

Liver And Gut: Quiet Hormone Helpers

Your liver helps process and clear hormones. Your gut helps decide how they are recycled. Simple adjustments:

Limit alcohol intake

Be mindful of bingeing on sugar and ultra-processed foods

Support your digestion with adequate fibre and water

Eat at regular intervals, exercise portion control, and finish dinner preferably by sunset.

Micronutrients That Deserve Attention

Certain nutrients need more focus in this phase:

Magnesium

B vitamins

Omega-3 fats

Vitamin D

These nutrients support hormone metabolism, mood, nervous system health, and bone density. Work with your doctor and build a personalized plan that matches your bio-individuality.

Mood swings are not just in your head

Hormonal fluctuations influence brain chemistry, stress response, and emotional regulation. Gentle tools to help you regulate yourself:

Breathwork like 4-7-8 and 4-4-4 breathing

Grounding movement like walking or yoga

Journaling or therapy

Carving out even small pockets of time where you are not performing for anyone

If low moods persist, reach out to a trusted mental health professional.

Foundations-first approach

There is no single protocol that works for every woman in perimenopause.

Your body carries your story: your medical history, stress levels, sleep debt, nutrition, beliefs, and daily responsibilities. All of that influences how you move through this transition and the support you need.

What we see working best is very simple, but not always easy:

Steady the foundations: sleep, nutrition, movement, emotional regulation, and breath.

Use testing and medical guidance to understand your specific gaps and risks.

From there, build a plan that respects your bio-individuality

This is where personalized care and lifestyle as foundational medicine meet.

Transition to be respected, not feared

Right now, your body is craving a different treatment than what it needed in your twenties and thirties. It is not seeking perfection; it is a sign to provide a different level of attention.

As you start to tune in and honor your needs, eat for deep nourishment, allow yourself to be listened to on a deeper level, prioritize rest, and move for strength and flexibility. This experience will likely be less worrisome and more manageable.

(Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert)

