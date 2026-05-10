‘People Will Steal It By Night’: Surat’s Solar-Powered Water Stations For Birds Win Hearts; Netizens Raise Security Concerns

As scorching summer temperatures continue to affect daily life across India, it’s not just humans battling the heat, birds and stray animals are struggling too. Amid the rising concern around hydration and animal welfare, Surat has come up with a thoughtful and eco-friendly initiative that is now winning hearts on the internet.

The city recently installed solar-powered water stations designed specially for birds and animals. The unique setup features a four-tier fountain system made using clay pots, allowing birds and stray animals easy access to drinking water during the intense heatwave conditions. What makes the initiative even more impressive is that the entire system runs on solar energy, with compact solar panels installed above the structure.

The adorable stations have quickly gone viral on social media, with many praising the city for blending sustainability, technology and compassion in one initiative. Several users appreciated how such small yet impactful ideas can make urban spaces more animal-friendly while also promoting eco-conscious innovation in metro and tier-two cities alike.

Many called the installation a “beautiful example of smart civic thinking,” especially at a time when climate concerns and extreme heatwaves are becoming increasingly common across the country.

However, while the initiative has received widespread praise, a section of netizens also expressed concern over an unexpected issue, theft and vandalism. Social media users jokingly, yet seriously, pointed out that such technologically advanced public installations could become targets for theft if not properly secured.

“People will steal it by night,” commented one user, while others referred to incidents where decorative plants, benches, or public installations placed by civic authorities were allegedly stolen or damaged shortly after installation.

Despite the concerns, the initiative has largely been viewed as a positive and much-needed step towards caring for urban wildlife during harsh summers. As temperatures continue to soar, many internet users are now hoping similar bird and animal hydration stations are introduced in other cities across India as well.