 'People Used To Laugh At My Face': From Cabin Crew To YouTuber And Now Actor, Kevin Zingkhai's Story Is An Ultimate Inspiration
Kevin, who is now a popular digital creator and actor, recently opened up about his journey in an emotional Instagram post. Today, he is celebrating the success of a web series streaming on YouTube, where he plays the lead role, but his path to this moment was far from easy. His story has since resonated with thousands of followers online, inspiring many.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, March 13, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Kevin, who is now a popular digital creator and actor, recently opened up about his journey in an emotional Instagram post. Today he is celebrating the success of a web series streaming on YouTube, where he plays the lead role, but his path to this moment was far from easy.

TAKE A LOOK:

Sharing details of his early struggles, Kevin revealed that he started working at a call centre when he was just 16–17 years old. Back then, when he told his team leader that he wanted to become a cabin crew member, the idea was mocked. “He laughed at my face,” he recalled. Despite the discouragement, Kevin pursued his dream and eventually secured a job with Jet Airways.

However, his journey faced another major setback when the airline suddenly shut down operations. Kevin described the moment as a time when his “life was practically over.” Yet he refused to give up. Determined to move forward, he told his peers that he would join Qatar Airways, a goal that many doubted but he ultimately achieved.

Kevin’s ambitions did not stop there. When he later told colleagues that he wanted to become a YouTuber, many dismissed the idea and called him “delusional.” But he continued creating content consistently and eventually built a massive following on YouTube, even earning the prestigious Golden Play Button for surpassing a million subscribers.

The doubts continued when Kevin expressed his desire to pursue acting. One of his managers reportedly told him that he could succeed as a content creator but not as an actor. Today, Kevin has proven otherwise by starring as the lead in a web series that is currently streaming online.

Reflecting on his journey, Kevin shared a heartfelt moment involving his sister. “I spoke to my sister the other day and told her that I feel like I’m failing in life. That’s when she sent me my old Jet Airways ID card from when I was 18 and said, ‘Kid, you’ve already made it in life. Look at where you started from,’” he wrote.

Ending his post with a message of perseverance, he added, “The universe will handle the timing. You handle the effort. Trust the process.” His story has since resonated with thousands of followers online, inspiring many.

