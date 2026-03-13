LPG Crisis In India: This Electronic Shop In Vizag By Father-Son Duo Goes Completely Sold Out In A Day, Even After Predicting 'Induction Cooktop Demand' Early

LPG Crisis: This Electronic Shop In Vizag By Father-Son Duo Goes Totally Sold Out In A Day; Why Indians Are 'Panic Buying' Induction Cooktops? | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The ongoing tensions surrounding the Iran–US–Israel conflict are beginning to impact households in India. Fears of a potential LPG supply shortage and rising fuel prices have triggered a sudden surge in demand for electric cooking alternatives, particularly induction cooktops. Amid the uncertainty, many consumers are rushing to buy the products before it vanishes from the market.

A viral video from Vizag shows how the panic buying trend is already playing out on the ground. A father–son duo who run an electronics shop in the city revealed that their entire stock of induction cooktops sold out within a single day due to the unexpected spike in demand.

In the video, the son asks his father how many induction cooktops they typically sell on a normal day. The shop owner casually replies that they usually sell around two to three units daily. However, the situation changed dramatically as tensions escalated globally. The father revealed that they sold nearly 93 induction cooktops in just one day.

The son further explained that they had ordered a larger stock in advance because his father anticipated that demand would increase amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions. Despite the preparation, the shop quickly ran out of stock. Visuals in the video also show multiple customers purchasing induction cooktops simultaneously, with around 10 units being sold at the same time.

The sudden rush is linked to disruptions in global energy supply chains. The conflict has affected tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most crucial oil and gas transit routes. Since a significant portion of global energy shipments passes through this narrow passage, any disruption has the potential to push fuel prices higher.

For a country like India, which relies heavily on imported fuel, such disruptions can directly influence domestic LPG availability and pricing. With uncertainty looming, many households are turning to induction cooktops as a practical backup cooking solution.