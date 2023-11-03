Passport For Picnic: Ekka's New Brunch Menu Is Full Of Picnic Nostalgia

With the temperature dropping a little with the winter on the way, Ekka's Sunday Brunch can be a good idea to unwind. The weekly brunch is synonymous with fun, frolic, great music, and some brimming and nostalgic flavours.

Nestled on the 1st floor of the 1890 neocolonial building Kitab Mahal, the joyous restaurant has been serving the patrons delectable culinary offerings for a few years now, and the Sunday brunch is yet another addition to elevate the dining experience.

The specially curated brunch menu 'Sunday Picnic' is to tickle down your memories of joyful picnic dance in the air. Conceptualised by Chef Niyati Rao, the menu rekindles the charm of yesteryears and transports you to the art of dining with a touch of nostalgia. “We wanted to create an experience, something that evokes nostalgia while making new precious memories,” says Chef Rao.

The minimalist and soothingly beautiful interiors transform into a picnic spot with elements that take you back to your childhood outings. The classic gingham red and white chequered table runner spread over the tables and the earthy tones of the space amalgamated with sunflowers, pumpkins, and wooden trolleys play the reminder of those carefree outdoor gatherings.

To start with, sip a refreshing lemonade followed by their Nashta from Basket —small plates of delectable appetisers. The menu includes Koji cucumber with sweet cream, dill and barley, and charred corn and cheese paired with your favourite wine. The next round called Picnic Table consists of the restaurant's classic dishes from its Tapas, and A La Carte menu.

The restaurant has also put together a mini marketplace in collaboration with some of the home-grown brands. Choose from fresh dairy produce by Vrindavan Farms and ceramic pottery from A Lil Bit of Everything Pottery.

Every Sunday. 12 PM to 4 PM

Price: Rs 2,400 ++ for two