Paryushan Mahaparva 2026: Check Date, Significance And How Jains Observe The Festival

Paryushan Mahaparva 2026 | FPJ

For many Jain families, Paryushan is not simply another festival on the calendar. It is a period to slow down, turn inward and make space for prayer, reflection and spiritual discipline. The days are marked by a conscious shift away from everyday distractions, giving devotees an opportunity to focus on personal growth, compassion and forgiveness.

What is Paryushan Mahaparva?

Paryushan is among the most important religious observances in Jainism. During this period, devotees dedicate greater time to spiritual activities while consciously reducing worldly engagements. Prayer, meditation, religious study and various forms of austerity become an important part of the observance.

The festival encourages followers to pause and reflect on their actions, thoughts and conduct. Rather than focusing on external celebrations, Paryushan centres on inner purification and strengthening one’s connection with Jain values.

The word Paryushan is traditionally understood through the terms “pari” and “ushan.” Pari conveys the idea of “by all ways”, while ushan refers to abiding in one’s true self. Together, the interpretation captures the festival’s emphasis on turning inward and reconnecting with one’s spiritual nature.

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Paryushan Mahaparva 2026 date

In 2026, Paryushan Mahaparva is being observed from Tuesday, September 8, to Tuesday, September 15, with Samvatsari falling on September 15. Paryushan is observed for eight or ten days depending on the Jain sect, with the dates generally falling in August or September.

Significance and more

Paryushan brings several core Jain principles into focus, particularly non-violence, self-discipline, compassion and forgiveness. The period encourages devotees to practise restraint, study scriptures, meditate and examine their own behaviour.

The observance also culminates in a strong emphasis on forgiveness and seeking reconciliation. For the Jain community, these days offer an opportunity to step back from routine life, reflect on personal actions and work towards greater spiritual awareness.