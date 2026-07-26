Parents Day 2026: Ayurveda Secrets For Healthy Ageing After 60

Having caring parents is a true blessing. As children, it is important to help our parents stay healthy after they turn 60. National Parents Day on July 26 is a time to recognise all that parents do for their families. Supporting their health is one way to show our appreciation. Here, we will look at common health issues parents face after 60, share some simple ayurvedic tips, and suggest Patanjali products that can help.

Parents’ Health Issues Post 60

In India, parents over 60 often face health challenges that are not contagious but come with age. These can include high blood pressure, heart problems, diabetes, vision or hearing loss, loneliness, frequent falls, bone issues like osteoporosis or osteoarthritis, and memory problems or dementia.

Ayurveda considers managing health post-60 to revolve around increasing Vata energy, which controls your movement, but it naturally decreases with age. Ayurveda wants such parents to focus on providing tissue sustenance, light digestion, and consuming herbs or medicines that boost energy and fight age-related troubles. This is where the ayurvedic tips come into the picture, along with relevant Patanjali products.

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4 Ayurvedic Tips for Parents Post 60

Food Habits: Since parents have slow digestion, avoid anything raw or cold. Instead, opt for simple, easily digestible and warm preparations such as soups, stews, khichdi, and steamed or roasted veggies. Include ingredients like nuts and seeds (walnuts, and sunflower or sesame seeds), lentils, dals and pulses (moong and masoor), dry figs, dates, and seasonal fruits. Stay hydrated. Since the lunch hour has the digestive fires at their highest, make it the main meal. Include healthy fats such as ghee. For bone health, opt for calcium-rich meals such as dairy products and nuts like almonds.

Herbs: Brahmi is great for brain health and manages the memory and learning abilities of the parents. Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that support immunity and healthy digestion. Ashwagandha lowers mental and physical strain and supports the bone marrow and nervous system. Turmeric has anti-ageing properties.

Daily Habits: A warm body massage with sesame oil boosts overall circulation, relaxes the nervous system, builds muscles, and deals with joint stiffness. Ensure you follow the right food and sleep schedule. Drink warm turmeric milk before sleeping to boost good sleep and immunity. Daily light exercise routines such as walking, swimming, yoga and pranayama keep the parents physically and mentally healthy.

Also, parents should opt for Patanjali products to boost their healthy living. Patanjali Unpolished Moong Dal Chilka (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a nutritious dal choice. It is light to digest, and filled with protein, fibre, and nutrients. It is also low in glycemic index and thus controls sugar levels.

For bone health, choose Patanjali Nutrela Bone Health – Natural (15 Gms). This 100% vegetarian calcium supplement is useful for bone health, fracture healing and bone strengthening. It contains moti pishti and mukta shukti bhasma.

To manage digestive and gut health, Divya Chitrakadi Vati (72 Gms) is good. It contains ayurvedic herbs like chitrak, pipplamool, pippar, ajmoda, and chavya. It also provides relief from related issues such as bloating and gas. It also boosts your appetite.

For good immunity and an active lifestyle, include Patanjali Nutrela Moringa Tablets (30 Gms) in your daily regimen. Made from nutritious moringa leaves, it contains minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins for good health after turning 60.

This National Parents Day on July 26, let us come together to keep our parents maintain their health post 60 with ayurveda and Patanjali products.