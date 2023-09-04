Paradise Alert! Andaman's Beaches Set To Amp Up The Fun With New Shacks

Andaman and Nicobar Islands |

Get ready to experience the charm of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' beaches like never before, as the Islands are all set to receive some beautiful shacks. The administration is planning to issue permits for more than 150 beach shacks, responding to feedback from tourists who have expressed a desire for more vibrant evening experiences, as per a PTI report.

Currently, nighttime beach access is restricted on most of the islands, but this is all set to change. These beach shacks, reminiscent of coastal experiences around the world, are sure to add a new dimension to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' already stunning attractions.

150 Shacks

The plan includes granting permits for 20 beach shacks on Havelock Island and 40 on Neil Island, according to Tourism Department director Jatinder Sohal. On Havelock Island, 10 shacks will grace Kalapathar, 15 will line Elephanta, and five will be found in Sitapur. Meanwhile, Neil Island will boast 20 shacks each on Laxmanpur and Bharatpur beaches.

But the beach shack buzz isn't limited to these islands alone. Port Blair will also see 10 beach shacks each at Corbyn's Cove and Badabalu. Middle Andaman will gain 40 beach shacks, with 15 in Raman Bagaicha, 10 in Cutbert Bay, and 15 in Baludera. Additionally, 25 shacks are set to pop up in Middle Andaman, 15 in Karmatang in Mayabunder, and 10 in Ramnagar in Diglipur.

Eco-Friendly Shacks

The beach shacks will be constructed using natural and local materials such as bamboo, wood, thatch, and palm fronds, blending seamlessly with the island's surroundings and allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of the beaches.

This initiative is not just about creating a more vibrant beach scene; it's also expected to generate revenue and employment opportunities for the local community.

However, it's worth noting that these permits come with a caveat – any shack found discriminating against entry based on nationality, sex, caste, religion, or race will have its permit revoked.

So get ready to experience sunsets at the picturesque beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands like never before, as these lively shacks promise to make your island evenings unforgettable!

