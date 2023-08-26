7 Lesser Known Beaches In India That Define Paradise

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
Talasari Beach, Odisha: This hidden gem near the Odisha-West Bengal border is known for its vast stretches of golden sands, calm waters, and tranquil surroundings. It's an excellent spot for those seeking solitude by the sea
Kodi Bengare beach, Karnataka: The beach surrounded by water on three sides is a perfect spot for people who love the beach. With the Suvarna River draining into the Arabian Sea, it forms a delta and hence it gets its name as Delta Beach and is also known as a 'sangama' point
Marari Beach, Kerala: While not entirely unknown, Marari Beach is still less crowded compared to some of Kerala's more famous beaches. It's characterised by fishing villages, coconut palms, and a serene ambiance
Bangaram Island Beach, Lakshadweep: This remote island in the Lakshadweep offers a secluded beach experience. With its coral reefs and clear waters, it's a paradise for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Often ranked among the best beaches in Asia, Radhanagar Beach boasts turquoise waters, powdery white sands, and lush greenery. It's an ideal spot for water sports and simply soaking in the natural beauty
Ranpar Beach, Maharashtra: The beach is a real hidden gem of Maharashtra. It is a beach with an endless expanse of sand and the never-ending blue sea. Enjoy the your day by just soaking your feet in the Arbian Sea waters
Betul Beach, Goa: This beach situated in South Goa rests right at the delta of Sal River making it a beautiful place to enjoy a beach day without the crowd
