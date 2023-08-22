Beyond Shimla And Manali, 6 Scenic Places In Himachal That Every Travel Enthusiast Needs To Visit At Least Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Situated in the heart of the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh is a hub of natural beauty and cultural diversity. Picturesque hill stations, vibrant Tibetan culture, and a huge range of adventure opportunities - this state offers visitors a beautiful blend of repose and rush, along with a hint of spirituality
Kurfi: In contrast to most mountain towns, Kufri is a well-developed city. It is a true delight to visit the city's National Park. There are 31 animal species and over 150 varieties of birds in the park. Another place worth exploring is Green Valley or Fagu town in Kufri
Dharamshala: Surrounded by the snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar mountains and the forests, this culturally rich city, is home to the Dalai Lama and has a strong Tibetan presence. The suburbs like McLeodGanj and Dharamkot provide a unique blend of Indian and Tibetan cultures, where you can feast on tudkiya bhat and momos
Spiti Valley: At an altitude of 3,810 meters, Spiti Valley is a remote village in the cold desert mountains. You can fulfill both your spiritual side’s desire by visiting ancient Buddhist monasteries, while also giving into the adrenaline junkie part of you though trekking, mountain biking, whitewater rafting, and wildlife spotting
Chitkul: Tucked away in the Kinnaur district, Chitkul is a charming village that serves as the last inhabited settlement near the Indo-China border. The village's beautiful landscape, including lush vegetation, snow-covered mountains, and apple orchards, is the perfect retreat to seek solace in nature
Bir Billing: The village has gained a reputation as the 'Paragliding Capital of India'. Smaller than other cities, its main attraction is that you get to paraglide amidst a breathtaking landscape. With panoramic views of the Himalayas in the background, Bir Billing gave me an adrenaline rush like no other
Khajjiar: The 'Mini Switzerland of India', Khajjiar is located amidst dense deodar forests and meadows, alongside the backdrop of the Himalayas. You may encounter exotic wildlife at the Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary, and indulge in outdoor activities Inputs from Ekta Mohanani Kamra, travel influencer and founder of Hop N Bop
