6 Beautiful Yet Less Explored Districts Surrounding Manipur

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023

Thoubal district in the North Eastern state of Manipur is known for its cultural diversity and natural beauty due to its hilly terrain, valleys, and rivers. The Khongjom War Memorial and Kangla Fort, both historical sites, hold historical significance

Pics credit: Neha Lamchane Gurung

Senapati district: is known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse wildlife. There are meandering rivers coursing through rugged mountains & deep ravines and the area is adorned with a wide array of plant species

Noney district is known for its natural abundance, diverse culture, and local traditions making it an attractive destination for tourism and exploration

Ukhrul district is home to hundreds of tree and wild life species. Manipur's state flower 'Shirui Lily', a rare pinkish-white flower is found only in the Shirui hill range in the Ukhrul district. This place is a must visit for nature lovers

Pic credit: Kuipei Studio

Kamjong district is known for its cultural diversity, natural landscapes, and unique local traditions

Pic credit: Mathanmi Hungyo

Tamenglong: It is a beautiful town with diverse culture and rich biodiversity. People loving a serene environment can thoroughly enjoy in this town blessed with its stunning waterfalls, wildlife, and abundant orchards

Pic credit: Adotrip

