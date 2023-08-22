Onam 2023: 5 Restaurants In Mumbai Serving Authentic Sadhya

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2023
Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian Kerala meal which is served on a banana leaf during festivals and special occasions like Onam. It typically consists of a variety of vegetarian dishes and is known for its elaborate and flavourful spread. Some of the dishes commonly found in Sadhya include rice, sambar, avial, olan, thoran, pachadi, payasam, and more.
Dakshin Culture Curry, Matunga: It is an authentic South Indian restaurant which serves coastal cuisine and curries. The décor will give you South India's vibe
They are celebrating Onam Sadhya Festival on August 29 and they will serve unlimited Sadhya Thali at ₹795
Santosham located at Powai and Thane is a South Indian Restaurant that will serve 30+ authentic South Indian delicacies from August 25-29 at ₹999
Kamats Legacy, Bhandup: You can truly enjoy the festival of Onam with an irresistible feast at this restaurant on August 29 for ₹699. The timings are 12 pm to 10 pm
Kerala Cafe at Chembur, Thane and Vasai will be serving 26 authentic Kerala delicacies to celebrate Onam from August 25 to 30 starting from ₹600
The Orchid, Vile Parle (E): South Of Vindhyas at The Orchid will be serving Kerala’s authentic dishes from August 25 to 30 at ₹2,100. The timings are 12:30 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm
