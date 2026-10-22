Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Know Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More |

Papankusha Ekadashi is one of the auspicious days which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Papankusha Ekadashi fast is observed during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Ashwin (typically September or October in the Gregorian calendar). Keep on reading to know about the sacred day which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu's Lord Padmanabha form.

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About Papankusha Ekadashi 2026

This year, Papankusha Ekadashi is observed on Thursday, October 22. According to religious traditions, devotees can expect positive outcomes by participating in worship and fasting on this day. It is believed that all sins are absolved through these practices. During the Puja, it is customary to chant the Vrat Katha. By doing so, the devotee receives the blessings of Lord Vishnu, which ensures happiness and prosperity in their life. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:41 PM on Oct 21, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:17 PM on Oct 22, 2026

Papankusha Ekadashi on Thursday, October 22, 2026

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 06:05 PM

Rituals to follow on Papankusha Ekadashi

On the auspicious day, wake up early in the morning and take a bath before sunrise. Wear yellow traditional clothes and, as per the muhurat, install Lord Vishnu at the place of worship. Bathe him with Panchamrit. After that, offer him yellow clothes. Adorn the deity with sandalwood paste, flowers, and garlands. Recite Vishnu Puran, Satyanarayan Katha and Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi aarti. If possible, visit Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to seek their blessings.

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Papankusha Ekadashi katha

According to scriptures like the Padma Purana, a cruel hunter named Krodhana sought redemption at the end of his life on the advice of Sage Angira by observing Papankusha Ekadashi, after which he attained salvation and reached Vishnu's abode. The moral of the story is that observing this fast is believed to bring good health, wealth, family welfare, and ultimately Moksha (Salvation).