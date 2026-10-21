Vijay Utsav Celebrated With Grand Procession At Vijay Mandir In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Utsav was celebrated at Vijay Mandir in Dhar with a grand procession, prayers and participation of saints and devotees, continuing a tradition said to have begun in 1952.

According to organisers, Kesarimal Senapati initiated the celebration by offering prayers to Lord Surya from the Vijay Mandir premises and greeting people after Vijayadashami. The tradition was later carried forward by Prem Prakash Khatri, Tarachand Agarwal, Ganga Sahay Senapati and others. Hindu Utsav Samiti now organises the annual event.

A procession started from Dhan Mandi Square and reached Vijay Mandir through the main roads, where residents welcomed participants with flower showers.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dr Sumanand Giri addressed the gathering and spoke about Sanatan culture, harmony and unity. Mahant Rameshwargiri Maharaj also extended Vijay Utsav greetings and called upon people to follow the path of truth and harmony.

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Shri Ram, performed 'aarti' and exchanged greetings.

Hindu Utsav Samiti chairman Babulal Gehlot and other organisers welcomed saints with shawls and 'shriphal'. Rajesh Shukla conducted the stage programme.

Organisers also highlighted the historical importance of Vijay Mandir and the iron pillar associated with Raja Bhoj. They said the site reflects Dhar's architectural and cultural heritage.

Committee media chief Mohan Rathore provided details of the programme, while Sakal Hindu Samaj Dhar thanked participants and supporters.